Tutoring groups bring some Anchorage students back to the classroom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is getting ready to re-open schools to the youngest students in January but some elementary students have been coming into the classroom for weeks.

Those students are taking part in in-person tutoring groups offered at some schools across the district. ASD Communications Specialist Lisa Miller said it started with just six small tutoring groups in September and has now grown to nearly 50.

The six-week sessions meet four days a week for at least an hour. They target students who may be falling behind, especially in their reading skills.

“We did some data-driven dialogue,” said Baxter Elementary Assistant Principal Lisa Lansdale. “We looked at test scores and found kids who really needed some extra help, and reached out to their families and offered that assistance.”

Lansdale said class sizes are limited to 10 students and are taught by teachers who volunteered for the position at her school. She said some parents were leery about letting their students back into a school environment, but others were more willing.

That includes Karen Waldron, whose second grade daughter Avery is in a tutoring group at Baxter. Waldron said Avery was struggling with Zoom lessons on-line.

“This is really beneficial because ... I’m just not equipped to do as much as she’s needing me to do for her,” said Waldron.

Tutoring sessions don’t take the place of online learning. Students come to school in the afternoon after their regular computer lessons are finished. In order to enter the building, they need to follow safety protocols to avoid spreading COVID-19. Lansdale said they did have a case of COVID-19 at one point but followed protocols that kept it from spreading.

“This is a great stepping stone to getting into [in-person] school, because it’s small groups of children instead of the full-on class,” said Lansdale. “It gives us an opportunity to practice our protocols with the social distancing, the masks, redirecting kids if they want to take it off, temperature checks, that kind of thing. It’s a good dry run to see how we are going to do when we all get back.”

Right now, students in pre-K through second grade are scheduled to go back to school sometime in January. The district also plans to offer small group learning to some older students in grades 6-12 that have special needs or need extra help with grades at that time.

