3 spruce trees illegally cut in Balto Seppala Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The tops of three trees in Balto Seppala Park have been chopped off, but the Municipality of Anchorage’s Park and Recreation say they don’t know when it happened.

At the entrance of the park off of Milky Way Drive, three spruce trees stand shorter than they used to be. They’re now nine or ten feet tall, Parks and Recreation Director Joshua Durand said. Durand is unsure how recently the trees were illegally cut but that the manner the trees were cut in is a violation of Title 25, which regards municipal public lands.

Durand says the horticulture department will take a look at the trees to see if they will be able to regrow or if they will need to be replaced.

The Anchorage Police Department said they have not yet received any reports regarding the incident.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.