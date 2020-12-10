5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting five COVID-19 deaths and 626 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday. Thursday’s deaths bring the state total of deaths to 154 residents and one nonresident.

Of the new cases, 610 were residents and 16 were nonresidents with two located in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and 12 in unknown locations. A total of 39,345 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state COVID-19 dashboard says.

Since the pandemic began, at least 860 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 141 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 15 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 17 are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard for hospital capacity lists adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 30 available in the state. The indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the green with 463 inpatient beds available in the state.

A total of 1,113,360 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 256

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 43

Kodiak Island Borough: 44

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 127

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 57

North Slope Borough: 14

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

City and Borough of Juneau: 16

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 15

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 12

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

