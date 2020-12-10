Advertisement

Almost 5 weeks after the election, the Alaska House and Senate still don’t have majority caucuses

There's hopes majority caucuses the Legislature will form soon.
There's hopes majority caucuses the Legislature will form soon.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The general election was almost five weeks ago but the Alaska House of Representatives and Senate still don’t have governing caucuses.

On Wednesday, Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes announced that she would stay with the House coalition which has been the majority caucus for the past four years.

Stutes said she made her decision because she felt that staying with the House coalition would allow her to better serve her district. “It seems like over the years that rural Alaska has taken a disproportionate amount of reductions,” she said.

Stutes pointed to the Alaska Marine Highway System and power cost equalization as examples of services that needed to be protected for coastal and rural Alaska.

Her decision means the House is deadlocked. There are 20 Republicans on one side and 20 members of the coalition on the other.

At least 21 representatives are needed to form a House majority coalition which sets the legislative agenda, takes committee chairmanships and decides generally which bills pass.

Fairbanks Republican Reps. Steve Thompson and Bart LeBon are the two most likely swing votes, both were part of the House coalition for the past two years, and neither have announced publicly which caucus they will join.

Thompson and LeBon did not respond to requests for comments on Wednesday.

Current House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said he wanted to see a resolution quickly.

“The hope is to be organized very soon,” he said, “and not to have a repeat of 2019 where we were in Juneau for well over a month without having an organization in the House.”

The governor is required to release his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on or before Tuesday. That could help resolve who will be in the majority.

“Absolutely it will,” said Anchorage Democratic Sen. Tom Begich. He said that if the governor proposed a budget like he did in 2019 with deep budget cuts that some Senate Republicans would be more likely to join a bipartisan coalition.

There are 13 Republicans and seven Democrats in the Senate. An 11-member caucus is needed to form a majority.

There have been deep divides in the Legislature, and among Republicans, about the Permanent Fund dividend and the size of the budget.

Senate Republicans have been meeting periodically since the election with hopes to form a majority in their own right. “We’re moving in a positive direction,” said Republican Sen. Peter Micciche of Soldotna.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, says there have been ongoing conversations among senators from both sides of the aisle. He hoped to form a bipartisan coalition but said it was ultimately up to Senate Republicans to decide what they wanted to do.

“It’s just a matter of who can get to 11 first, and what’s going to be your organizing principles, what sort of things are going to be important to your caucus,” Wielechowski said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
Accelerated version of phased return to schools laid out at joint Anchorage Assembly, school board meeting

Latest News

(Photo: Pexels)
Hospitality Industry holiday gift drive donations needed
Vaccine
Public health officials answer questions, correct misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine
Some CBD oil was taken off the shelves at Staples &amp;amp; Spice Market
Stricter enforcement on registering stores that sell CBD oil products to begin in January
The sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Atmosphereic Imaging Assembly.
Geomagnetic storms will likely increase aurora activity this week
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting