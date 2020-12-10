Almost 5 weeks after the election, the Alaska House and Senate still don’t have majority caucuses

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The general election was almost five weeks ago but the Alaska House of Representatives and Senate still don’t have governing caucuses.

On Wednesday, Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes announced that she would stay with the House coalition which has been the majority caucus for the past four years.

Stutes said she made her decision because she felt that staying with the House coalition would allow her to better serve her district. “It seems like over the years that rural Alaska has taken a disproportionate amount of reductions,” she said.

Stutes pointed to the Alaska Marine Highway System and power cost equalization as examples of services that needed to be protected for coastal and rural Alaska.

Her decision means the House is deadlocked. There are 20 Republicans on one side and 20 members of the coalition on the other.

At least 21 representatives are needed to form a House majority coalition which sets the legislative agenda, takes committee chairmanships and decides generally which bills pass.

Fairbanks Republican Reps. Steve Thompson and Bart LeBon are the two most likely swing votes, both were part of the House coalition for the past two years, and neither have announced publicly which caucus they will join.

Thompson and LeBon did not respond to requests for comments on Wednesday.

Current House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said he wanted to see a resolution quickly.

“The hope is to be organized very soon,” he said, “and not to have a repeat of 2019 where we were in Juneau for well over a month without having an organization in the House.”

The governor is required to release his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on or before Tuesday. That could help resolve who will be in the majority.

“Absolutely it will,” said Anchorage Democratic Sen. Tom Begich. He said that if the governor proposed a budget like he did in 2019 with deep budget cuts that some Senate Republicans would be more likely to join a bipartisan coalition.

There are 13 Republicans and seven Democrats in the Senate. An 11-member caucus is needed to form a majority.

There have been deep divides in the Legislature, and among Republicans, about the Permanent Fund dividend and the size of the budget.

Senate Republicans have been meeting periodically since the election with hopes to form a majority in their own right. “We’re moving in a positive direction,” said Republican Sen. Peter Micciche of Soldotna.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, says there have been ongoing conversations among senators from both sides of the aisle. He hoped to form a bipartisan coalition but said it was ultimately up to Senate Republicans to decide what they wanted to do.

“It’s just a matter of who can get to 11 first, and what’s going to be your organizing principles, what sort of things are going to be important to your caucus,” Wielechowski said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.