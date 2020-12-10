Advertisement

Colder with clearer skies across Southcentral

Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the teens by the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:31 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Patchy freezing fog is evident across Southcentral this morning, as skies are clearing across the region. While some lingering flurries are possible, the trend to drier conditions is beginning to take shape. Colder and drier air is spilling in over the Alaska Range and will lead to sunnier conditions to close out the week.

Today we’ll still manage to climb into the 20s for highs, with the coldest air set to arrive by the weekend. We’ll hold onto the clearer skies, providing a perfect opportunity for the Northern Lights overnight into Friday. You’ll want to watch out for more patchy freezing fog to form through the night into Friday.

As we close out the week, we’ll really see the quiet weather take hold. Plenty of sunshine will greet us this weekend, with afternoon highs hovering anywhere from 15-18 degrees with overnight lows dipping into the single digits. It’ll be even cold in the valley and across parts of the Kenai, where it’s not out of the question to see some locations fall to -5 by Friday morning.

Have a blessed Thursday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
‘This is not an acceptable human behavior’: Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.
Anchorage police launch cold case unit

Latest News

Thursday, December 10, 2020 Morning Weather
Thursday December, 10, 2020 Morning Weather
The sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Atmosphereic Imaging Assembly.
Geomagnetic storms will likely increase aurora activity this week
Homer Spit_Dana Parrish _JP 12-9-20
Colder and drier weather moves in
Wednesday Morning December 9, 2020 Weather
Icy conditions possible through the day Wednesday