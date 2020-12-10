Colder with clearer skies across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Patchy freezing fog is evident across Southcentral this morning, as skies are clearing across the region. While some lingering flurries are possible, the trend to drier conditions is beginning to take shape. Colder and drier air is spilling in over the Alaska Range and will lead to sunnier conditions to close out the week.

Today we’ll still manage to climb into the 20s for highs, with the coldest air set to arrive by the weekend. We’ll hold onto the clearer skies, providing a perfect opportunity for the Northern Lights overnight into Friday. You’ll want to watch out for more patchy freezing fog to form through the night into Friday.

As we close out the week, we’ll really see the quiet weather take hold. Plenty of sunshine will greet us this weekend, with afternoon highs hovering anywhere from 15-18 degrees with overnight lows dipping into the single digits. It’ll be even cold in the valley and across parts of the Kenai, where it’s not out of the question to see some locations fall to -5 by Friday morning.

Have a blessed Thursday!

