End the Year with Cheer: Special delivery to the Alaska SPCA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All month long, we’ve been bringing you stories to spread some cheer. Big or small that put smiles on Alaskan’s faces. You’ve probably heard my name mentioned on-air more than you’ve seen me, but I, Mike Nederbrock, decided to end the year with cheer by donating food and litter to the Alaska SPCA.

My inspiration for this story came from one of my own family members, Bruno. He’s a rescue pit mix and my first dog. Just as I gave him a home, my good deed was to help other animals stay warm and fed until they find theirs.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said this time of year is always a big deal when they get dog or cat food or even warm weather gear for the animals. Every little bit counts and Bruno and I were happy to help.

“This a great time of year to do it, especially with another hunker down coming,” she said. “You know you will have time at home to get your family member set in your home. You have all that time and winter is a great time to do it. You know everybody is at home, everybody is looking for family.”

We’d love to see how you’re bringing smiles to others this time of year, so send us your stories, pictures and videos and we’ll broadcast those throughout the month as well.

