Advertisement

Florida couple reunited with wedding ring lost on beach

By Julie Salomone
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida couple is over the moon after a research and recovery crew found the husband’s lost wedding ring.

WFTS reports Palm Harbor couple Imke and Tobias Borawski recently visited Clearwater Beach in hopes of finding the ring that was lost in late November, and they were referred to an organization that specializes in finding these priceless items.

The Suncoast Research and Recovery Club has volunteers throughout the Tampa Bay region reuniting lost items with their owners. Bill Gallant is one of those volunteers who finds treasures that can’t be seen, and they are often buried in the sand.

“You hand it over, and they start crying and hugging,” Gallant said. “I think that’s what we’re all looking for.”

Gallant and two other volunteers searched the beach for about an hour before finding the ring in the sand. Club president Howard Metts said the club doesn’t charge people for finding lost items, as the reward is in the reaction.

“Just the expression on people’s faces when we reunite them with their lost ring, especially wedding rings and engagement rings,” Metts said. “It’s just a priceless look in their face.”

The reaction when Imke saw her husband’s ring said it all.

Here's a story that will brighten up the middle of your week: Imke and Tobias Borawski were crushed when Tobias lost...

Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

“I’m pushing the ring right in front of her face,” Gallant said. “She never noticed it until Howard said look at his finger.”

“It was amazing, the look in her face, and then the tears of joy,” Metts said.

Copyright 2020 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
‘This is not an acceptable human behavior’: Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2020.
Alabama couple to quietly mark 73rd wedding anniversary
Dunleavy stays silent on AG scandal as nonpartisan legal opinion confirms he could answer...
Governor plans on extending Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration