Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spirited public testimony at Anchorage Assembly meetings is not out of the norm, but an outburst by a former legislative candidate at Tuesday night’s meeting caused a several minute delay and ended with the man being escorted from the building in handcuffs and charged with trespassing.

Dustin Darden, 37, who has run for public office several times, pounded his fists on a podium and screamed at assembly members over the way the assembly and Anchorage’s acting mayor are responding to the pandemic.

Assembly Chair Felix Rivera, who had just instructed those participating in public testimony to be respectful, attempted to regain control of the meeting but Darden’s outburst only intensified. Rivera then asked security to escort Darden out of the assembly chambers.

Darden, who was no longer wearing a mask, refused to leave.

Eventually, Anchorage Police Department officers handcuffed Darden and escorted him from the building as he yelled several remarks about communism, the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed to be “standing for the constitution of the United States.”

The meeting resumed.

Wednesday, an Anchorage Police Department spokesperson said Darden was charged with trespassing.

Online court records show he has been released on his own recognizance and a court hearing is scheduled for the misdemeanor case in January.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

