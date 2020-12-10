Advertisement

Geomagnetic storms will likely increase aurora activity this week

The sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Atmosphereic Imaging Assembly.
The sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Atmosphereic Imaging Assembly.(NASA: Solar Dynamic Observatory)
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chances of seeing the northern lights this week are higher than usual, following a solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun earlier this week.

The CME, which is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s corona happened on Monday, prompting National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center to issue a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Dec. 9-11.

It can take anywhere from 15 hours to several days for the CME to reach Earth. Forecasters expect we’ll see the effects from Monday’s solar event here on Earth beginning late on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. The most severe effects are expected on Thursday as activity from the CME is likely to increase. A G3 (Strong) Watch is in effect for the 10th.

During G3 Strong geomagnetic storms, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center warns voltage corrections may be required on power systems, and intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems are possible. This level of geomagnetic storms also brings out stronger aurora activity, at times even visible across the mid-latitudes of the Lower 48.

The Geophysical Institue at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is forecasting high auroral activity across most of Alaska Wednesday night and again Thursday night. A live camera from north of Fairbanks can be viewed here.

Southcentral will remain under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, although there will be breaks in the clouds at times, especially near Hatcher Pass. Thursday night will bring mostly clear skies across all of Southcentral.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for the latest on the geomagnetic storm and if you capture the aurora this week, share your photos and videos here.

