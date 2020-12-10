Hospitality Industry holiday gift drive donations needed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fundraiser is trying to help bring happy holiday cheer to an Alaskan industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

This year, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, Alaska Hospitality Retailers and the Brewer’s Guild of Alaska are holding a fundraiser to help bring presents to hospitality industry workers and their families, as they struggle with a lack of business due to COVID-19.

The drive needs gift cards with Anchorage retailers. Hospitality workers will be able to bring either a recent pay stub, a food worker card, or their TAP/tips card to be any of the four local businesses participating, and shop for a present for their child.

To help employees in the hospitality industry and their families who are experiencing economic difficulty, donations are being accepted through the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Donation Portal.

