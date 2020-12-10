Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Dancing lights in South Anchorage

Wednesday's feature is 4011 Iona Circle in Anchorage.
By Grant Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All Christmas lights are a joy to see, but when music is in the mix it adds another dimension.

For Wednesday’s Nights of Lights feature, we visit 4011 Iona Circle in Anchorage.

The home has a Christmas lights show set to several different songs. It runs nightly from 4:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

If you have or know of a light display you want to see featured, let us know by sending us a tip.

Be sure to plan a tour around town using our interactive map of light displays across Anchorage.

