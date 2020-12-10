Public health officials answer questions, correct misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a regularly scheduled online discussion Wednesday with the state’s public health team, several Alaskans asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine could arrive in Alaska by the end of next week. As soon as they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the state will be distributing the vaccine to frontline health care workers and vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, first.

Wednesday, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the public health team will be encouraging Alaskans to receive both doses of the vaccine.

“The biggest thing I want to emphasize is that really no steps were skipped in this process,” she said. “It’s pretty impressive to look at the progress that has been made.”

Both vaccines require two doses to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine requires 21 days between doses. For the Moderna vaccine, that time period is 28 days.

“I want to make sure that people know that they’re not interchangeable,” said Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. “You can’t get the Pfizer vaccine today, and then three or four weeks from now, get the Moderna vaccine. You need to stick with the vaccine that you originally got.”

Zink said getting an antibody test will not be required to get the vaccine, and McLaughlin said even for people who have already tested positive for COVID-19, the vaccine will offer better protection against future infection.

“Based on what we know right now, it appears as though the vaccine is likely going to provide more durable immunity, longer term immunity than natural infection for most people,” he said.

As for the duration of that immunity, McLaughlin said that is still unknown.

“We’re hoping that it’s at least a year and it may be two or three years long,” he said. “It’s probably not gonna be something that is going to confer immunity for decades, but based on the latest science, we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that it’s going to be a least one year.”

Officials also addressed misinformation about the vaccine, including false claims that the vaccine will cause infertility in women.

“In the Pfizer trial, even though they checked women for pregnancy every single time they came in for a visit, they asked them to use birth control, they asked them every time what birth control they were using, 12 women who got the vaccine still got pregnant, so we’re not seeing any infertility with these vaccines,” said Dr. Liz Ohlsen with DHSS.

The discussion was part of a science Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes project facilitated by the University of Alaska Anchorage Center for Human Development and can be viewed online.

COVID-19 vaccine ECHOs are held on Thursdays, and Alaskans can register online.

