Advertisement

Public health officials answer questions, correct misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a regularly scheduled online discussion Wednesday with the state’s public health team, several Alaskans asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine could arrive in Alaska by the end of next week. As soon as they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the state will be distributing the vaccine to frontline health care workers and vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, first.

Wednesday, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the public health team will be encouraging Alaskans to receive both doses of the vaccine.

“The biggest thing I want to emphasize is that really no steps were skipped in this process,” she said. “It’s pretty impressive to look at the progress that has been made.”

Both vaccines require two doses to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine requires 21 days between doses. For the Moderna vaccine, that time period is 28 days.

“I want to make sure that people know that they’re not interchangeable,” said Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. “You can’t get the Pfizer vaccine today, and then three or four weeks from now, get the Moderna vaccine. You need to stick with the vaccine that you originally got.”

Zink said getting an antibody test will not be required to get the vaccine, and McLaughlin said even for people who have already tested positive for COVID-19, the vaccine will offer better protection against future infection.

“Based on what we know right now, it appears as though the vaccine is likely going to provide more durable immunity, longer term immunity than natural infection for most people,” he said.

As for the duration of that immunity, McLaughlin said that is still unknown.

“We’re hoping that it’s at least a year and it may be two or three years long,” he said. “It’s probably not gonna be something that is going to confer immunity for decades, but based on the latest science, we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that it’s going to be a least one year.”

Officials also addressed misinformation about the vaccine, including false claims that the vaccine will cause infertility in women.

“In the Pfizer trial, even though they checked women for pregnancy every single time they came in for a visit, they asked them to use birth control, they asked them every time what birth control they were using, 12 women who got the vaccine still got pregnant, so we’re not seeing any infertility with these vaccines,” said Dr. Liz Ohlsen with DHSS.

The discussion was part of a science Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes project facilitated by the University of Alaska Anchorage Center for Human Development and can be viewed online.

COVID-19 vaccine ECHOs are held on Thursdays, and Alaskans can register online.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
Accelerated version of phased return to schools laid out at joint Anchorage Assembly, school board meeting

Latest News

(Photo: Pexels)
Hospitality Industry holiday gift drive donations needed
Some CBD oil was taken off the shelves at Staples &amp;amp; Spice Market
Stricter enforcement on registering stores that sell CBD oil products to begin in January
The sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Atmosphereic Imaging Assembly.
Geomagnetic storms will likely increase aurora activity this week
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting