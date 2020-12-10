Rep. Lance Pruitt files lawsuit in an effort to overturn election results

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rep. Lance Pruitt is challenging election results in court.

Pruitt lost the general election to Liz Synder by just 11 votes. After a recount confirmed Synder’s win, Pruitt is now turning to the courts to overturn the decision.

The complaint filed Wednesday claims the Alaska Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate witness signature on ballots led to no procedure to properly ensure that no more than one ballot per person was cast. The complaint also says that a polling location was changed and “there was voter confusion due to the failure to give proper notice.”

The complaint calls for legal and properly cast ballots from the general election be re-tabulated and have those results certified, or for a new election to be conducted.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Synder but did not hear back in time of publication.

