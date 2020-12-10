Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan vote against proposed $23 billion arms sales to the UAE

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Senate Wednesday failed to stop the Trump administration’s proposed $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.

“The effort to turn back the arms sales failed to reach the 51-vote majority needed for passage,” according to the Associated Press. “Trump was expected to veto the two resolutions anyway.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the senators who voted against S.J. Res. 77 and S.J.Res.78.

“Along with many colleagues, I had significant concerns with the speed of this sale. I wanted to be certain the sale was following protocols that ensure Foreign Military Sales don’t compromise information pertaining to sophisticated technology, and measures in place to safeguard the equipment, and that the U.S. has proper oversight going forward,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement. “I was able to get questions pertaining to those matters answered and given assurances. I am now comfortable moving forward with the sale.

“The UAE is a reliable partner to the U.S. and military operations. This sale ensures the Emiratis are properly equipped to defend themselves from threats in the region and remain an important partner for America.”

The AP says the sale includes dozens of F-35s, advanced armed drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. The Trump administration has formally notified Congress that it plans to sell 50 advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader arms deal worth more than $23 billion. (Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury/U.S. Air Force via AP)

According to online records, Sen. Dan Sullivan also voted against S.J. Res. 77 and S.J. Res. 78.

Moving forward, there is a close eye on the U.S. House, which the AP says can likely pass both. The AP also reports that Congress is expected to approve an annual defense bill despite Trump’s objections.

