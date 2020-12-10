Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby sets her sights on the University of Texas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward High School’s Lydia Jacoby is a small town swimmer with world-class ability. Despite having one more year of high school, she made her commitment to swim for the University of Texas.

“For me picking a fast swim school was important,” Jacoby shared. “If I’m putting that much work every week I really want to be training with the best, be coached by the best and that’s where I could do that.”

The Longhorns have a premier NCAA Div. I college swimming program with a top 25 men’s and women’s team. This November, Jacoby had one of her best performances at the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in San Antonio, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke.

“I’ve never had a dream college or anything until Texas,” Jacoby said. “That was one of [the] things I always knew I wanted in a school I wanted to go to a big city.”

The Seward swimmer says she looks forward to going to school in a big city like Austin and is leaning towards majoring in fashion design when she begins college. The other schools Jacoby said she considered swimming at were Notre Dame and North Carolina State.

“It’ll be really nice heading into my senior year take into consideration the majors and programs I’m looking at Texas, so I can decide my classes,” Jacoby said.

Going into this summer Jacoby planned on swimming at the U.S. Olympic trials, but her plans changed when it was postponed due to COVID-19. This also meant Jacoby had to come up with clever ideas to stay on top of her game during the pandemic.

“I was lifting weights in my garage, and running with ice cleats,” Jacoby said. “My dad and I were able to build a squat cage for me that was really helpful.”

Over the summer she moved to Anchorage and was able to train with the Northern Lights Swim Club. Looking ahead to this summer, Jacoby plans to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials, and swim in the Alaska senior championships.

