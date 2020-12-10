Shipping holiday gifts? Here are some deadlines to ensure on-time arrival

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the year comes to an end and more holidays are just around the corner, here are some shipping dates to take note of if you want to make sure your gifts get to your loved ones on time.

If you are using the U.S. Postal Service to send gifts, here are the deadlines to ship by:

Priority Mail Express International (Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Middle East) - Dec. 14

USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

If your family is sending you something from the Lower 48, let them know they need to send it by these dates:

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 21

If you or your family plan to use UPS, here are the shipping deadlines:

UPS Ground - Dec. 15

UPS Standard (Canada and Mexico) - Dec. 13

UPS Worldwide Expedited (Mexico) - Dec. 19

UPS Worldwide Express (Mexico) - Dec. 20

UPS Worldwide Expedited (Canada) - Dec. 20

UPS 3-Day Select - Dec. 21

UPS 2nd-Day Air - Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

Worldwide Express (Canada) - Dec. 23)

Lastly, if you or your family want to ship gifts with FedEx, here are the shipping deadlines:

FedEx Ground - Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 21

FedEx International Economy (Mexico) - Dec. 21

FedEx 2-Day - Dec. 22

FedEx International Priority (Canada and Mexico) - Dec. 22

FedEx International Economy (Puerto Rico and Canada)- Dec. 22

FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx International Priority (Puerto Rico) - Dec. 23

