Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:51 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
‘This is not an acceptable human behavior’: Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.
Anchorage police launch cold case unit

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday