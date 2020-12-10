Stricter enforcement on registering stores that sell CBD oil products to begin in January

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Industrial hemp hasn’t been legal in Alaska for very long, and some of the regulations governing it have only taken effect recently. But David Schade, director of the Alaska Division of Agriculture, which oversees the Industrial Hemp Program, said not everyone who needs to follow the new rules is doing so.

In April 2020 the Division of Agriculture started requiring growers, manufactures and retailers of industrial hemp products to register with the state. Retailers include anyone who sells any product containing CBD oil, which is derived from hemp, whether the product is manufactured in Alaska or not. So far, Schade said only about 100 retailers of an estimated 1,500 have signed up. The low number is due to a lack of knowing about the requirement or ignoring it.

Not only are retailers required to register, but all hemp products in Alaska must also now be tested to a level that Schade said is more stringent than is required for recreational marijuana.

“You don’t want to have pesticides in it, you don’t want to have heavy metals in it. You don’t want to have micro-toxins in it,” said Schade. “All of these things which could really affect your health could be in this product.”

The state also tests products to make sure the THC content is 0.3% or less, which is what defines hemp. Schade said that happens at the growth level but also at the product level to ensure that what the label says is in it, actually is.

“There have been products out there that didn’t stay at the 0.3 level which is no longer industrial hemp. And it definitely is going to cause you a problem if you are trying to take a drug test,” he said.

Schade said the new laws are designed to protect the public while helping a new industry to prosper. Still, he said, many people who sell hemp products don’t seem to realize the new rules apply to them.

“I still have people saying, ‘It’s industrial hemp. I don’t need to register,’” said Schade. “That is wrong. Any kind of cannabis in Alaska has to be [registered] in the recreational side or the industrial hemp side. Cannabis is a controlled substance; it’s just which version are you using.”

The fee for retail stores to register with the Alaska Division of Agriculture is $400 the first year. Schade said retailers who start the paperwork now will not be penalized, but enforcement will occur after Jan. 1, 2021. Retailers who don’t register could face fines of up to $500 a day and risk having their products pulled off the shelves.

