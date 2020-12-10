Advertisement

Supporters continue raising money to build a new Bayshore Ice Rink

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow covers the site of the old ice rink at Bayshore Elementary School, but what lies beneath it is a sheet of ice, installed so kids can once again skate there.

The rink is temporary until members of Save the Bayshore Ice Rink can come up with a permanent one.

“In our community, we don’t have a place to skate anymore,” said Lee Twait, one of the organizers. “It’s great to have the kids be able to walk to the rink, have a place to go, hang out and be outside, be outdoors.”

The Anchorage School District removed the old rink in August because of safety concerns. Pieces of wood stuck out that could have hurt players who slammed into them. Plus, concrete under the ice had cracked which made the ice surface not the best for the players.

Twait puts the cost of the new rink at around $30,000. Add in everything else, including shipping it up from Minnesota, and construction, you’re looking at around $100,000 for the project. Derek Tannahill believes it’s a good investment.

“I grew up here at Bayshore. I went here in the late 80s,” said Tannahill, now a coach with the South Anchorage Hockey Clubs. “The rink was always here, it was always a fun place to come play. Parents would drop us off, it was always a safe spot. Kids could be active.”

Supporters said people have offered to donate their time and supplies to build the new rink once it gets to Anchorage. They hope to begin putting it together in May, and it should take about a month to complete.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who wishes to donate to the new rink.

