2021 Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race pushed back to Feb. 12

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race has postponed its upcoming race on Jan. 15 due to COVID-19 concerns and ongoing lockdown mandates in the Yukon-Kuskokwim area. The 300-mile race has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 12. Smaller races like the Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash set to begin on the same Jan. 15 weekend were also rescheduled.

“The first priority has been and will continue to be the health and safety of Y-K Delta communities,” wrote the race in a press release. “But for the mushers who rely on K300 races for income and for fans who could desperately use something to look forward to, the K300 Race Committee will remain hopeful and flexible and continue planning for the 2021 season.”

The K300 is considered the premier mid-distance sled dog race in Alaska and takes place in Bethel every winter. This is the first time in 41 years the race committee has had to postpone or cancel a K300 for any other reason than the weather.

The 21 mushers signed up for the 2021 race automatically carry over to the February race, and full refunds will be given to those who cannot make the new start date. The race added if the 2021 K300 gets canceled all mushers will be refunded. The race committee has a series of smaller local races that are also postponed with the hopes of having them in January.

