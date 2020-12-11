Advertisement

3 deaths, 621 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Friday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Sciences have reported three deaths and 621 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of the new cases, 613 were found in residents. There have now been a total of 39,975 cases in the state.

Three deaths were reported, bringing the toll of those who have died with the virus to 158, which includes one nonresident.

There have been at least 869 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since cases were first reported in March. Currently, there are an additional 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Ten more patients have been hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Of the 128 currently hospitalized patients, 17 are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 37 available adult intensive care unit beds available in the state.

Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Alaska could see the arrival of the vaccine as early as this weekend.

There have been 1,123,545 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, though that does not reflect unique individual tests.

The new cases have been reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 269
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 48
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 30
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 87
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 78
  • North Slope Borough: 10
  • Haines Borough: 1
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 8
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 5
  • Bethel Census Area: 26
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 37

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
Shawna Evon
‘She was a beautiful soul’: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing...
Some Alaska Airlines guests will be able to skip the line upon arrival in Hawaii soon
Stores that sell products with CBD oil must register with the state.
Stores which sell products made from hemp, including CBD oil, must register with the state.
Relatives say hello to relatives and thank caregivers inside the Anchorage Pioneer Home.
Saying thanks to Pioneer Home workers
Insurance companies gear up for vaccine rollout