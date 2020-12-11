3 deaths, 621 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Sciences have reported three deaths and 621 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of the new cases, 613 were found in residents. There have now been a total of 39,975 cases in the state.

Three deaths were reported, bringing the toll of those who have died with the virus to 158, which includes one nonresident.

There have been at least 869 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since cases were first reported in March. Currently, there are an additional 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Ten more patients have been hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Of the 128 currently hospitalized patients, 17 are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 37 available adult intensive care unit beds available in the state.

Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Alaska could see the arrival of the vaccine as early as this weekend.

There have been 1,123,545 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, though that does not reflect unique individual tests.

The new cases have been reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 269

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 48

Kodiak Island Borough: 30

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 87

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 78

North Slope Borough: 10

Haines Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 8

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 5

Bethel Census Area: 26

Kusilvak Census Area: 37

