Advertisement

Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness receives $450,000 grant

(KTUU)
By Elinor Baty
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the cold weather settles in over the state, it’s bringing with it harsh conditions — making it more important than ever that the city focuses on finding housing for people who are homeless. And now, one of the main Anchorage homeless prevention and response system organizers will have more money to do just that.

Wednesday, the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness announced that it had been selected to receive a $450,000 grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. It is just one of 42 nonprofits across the nation receiving a portion of the $105.9 million grant launched by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, ACEH said in a release.

“Unfortunately, the economic impacts of COVID-19 have been particularly hard on local families, especially those with school-aged children,” said Jasmine Boyle, executive director of ACEH, in a press release. “This grant provides an important infusion of resources at a time when so many are struggling with circumstances they never expected to encounter.”

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness says they plan to partner with family service providers in Anchorage in order to further help those families struggling with financial stability.

“This stability prevents the next generation from struggling with homelessness. Our community response to family homelessness has been strong and rooted in collective action, and we are thrilled to receive this grant from the Day 1 Families Fund to support this effort,” says Nathan Johnson, chair of the ACEH Board of Directors.

To read more about The Bezos Day One Foundation, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

Local small businesses get creative to keep up with holiday shopping demands
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
In addition to the statewide distribution of the monoclonal antibodies to health care and...
State-operated infusion center opens in Anchorage to help combat COVID-19
Small businesses in Anchorage get creative to keep up with holiday shopping demands
Small businesses in Anchorage get creative to keep up with holiday shopping demands