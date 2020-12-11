Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness receives $450,000 grant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the cold weather settles in over the state, it’s bringing with it harsh conditions — making it more important than ever that the city focuses on finding housing for people who are homeless. And now, one of the main Anchorage homeless prevention and response system organizers will have more money to do just that.

Wednesday, the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness announced that it had been selected to receive a $450,000 grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. It is just one of 42 nonprofits across the nation receiving a portion of the $105.9 million grant launched by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, ACEH said in a release.

“Unfortunately, the economic impacts of COVID-19 have been particularly hard on local families, especially those with school-aged children,” said Jasmine Boyle, executive director of ACEH, in a press release. “This grant provides an important infusion of resources at a time when so many are struggling with circumstances they never expected to encounter.”

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness says they plan to partner with family service providers in Anchorage in order to further help those families struggling with financial stability.

“This stability prevents the next generation from struggling with homelessness. Our community response to family homelessness has been strong and rooted in collective action, and we are thrilled to receive this grant from the Day 1 Families Fund to support this effort,” says Nathan Johnson, chair of the ACEH Board of Directors.

To read more about The Bezos Day One Foundation, visit their website here.

