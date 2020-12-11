Advertisement

ASD pushes high school hockey season to the spring

hockey
hockey(KVLY)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District finalized its plans to begin the high school hockey season on March 15 and will hold a regional tournament on the week of May 3. The Anchorage high schools will only play Anchorage high schools unless COVID-19 numbers in Anchorage change, according to ASD.

“With the current emergency order in place, and [COVID-19] numbers the way they are in Anchorage,” ASD Director of Secondary Education Marty Lang said over the phone on Thursday. “We were hoping for a time when there are fewer restrictions where we are able to run a longer season.”

Current Anchorage mandates do not allow for indoor competition, and Lang said the Alaska School Activities Association laid out a revised calendar for winter sports that allowed for flexibility for high school hockey.

“Having a late March start is awesome,” Dimond High School varsity hockey head coach Dennis Sorenson said. “I know my seniors are going to be excited.”

Sorenson said he expects a bigger turnout for this high school hockey this season, and feels many of the kids who would have left to play travel or junior hockey under normal circumstances before COVID-19 stayed in Anchorage this winter.

“Being a high school athlete means a lot to these kids and for most of them it’s the last time they are going to play a real or organized sport,” Sorenson said. “We don’t know if we are going to have fans in March but we can certainly hope.”

ASD is aiming for a Jan. 11 start date for basketball and is currently working on mitigation plans. The district’s high school cross-country ski season is restricted to practice only and hope to begin racing next month.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals

Latest News

2018 Kuskokwim 300 (Courtesy: Greg Lincoln)
2021 Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race pushed back to Feb. 12
Seward High School junior Lydia Jacoby committed to swim at the University of Texas
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby sets her sights on the University of Texas
Brooklyn Haywood shares what it was like to train during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 pushes Alaska athletes and coaches to get creative with training
As the pandemic continues, one safe way to get out of the house is to try ice fishing.
Looking to get outside? Try ice fishing