Cold and quiet weather through the weekend

Temperatures hover in the teens through the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:14 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some high level clouds, quiet weather is returning to Southcentral. The clouds are prevent freezing fog from forming this morning, with only patchy areas expected. Highs will be noticeably cooler across the region as we see colder air settle into Southcentral.

Afternoon highs for many locations will top out in the teens to near 20 degrees (coastal regions). However, it will feel colder once winds begin to pick up. Winds could gusts upwards of 10-15 mph through the day, leading to the potential for wind chills remaining in the single digits.

We see afternoon sunshine through the first part of the weekend, with building clouds returning by Sunday. This is ahead of another storm building in the Gulf of Alaska that will reintroduce cloud coverage and some snow flurries in the forecast by Monday.

As for temperatures we stay in the teens to near 20 degrees, with even colder weather looking likely by the end of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

