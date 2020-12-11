Advertisement

Family members give thanks to Anchorage Pioneer Home staff

Families gather outside the Anchorage Pioneer Home to show support for staff and their loved...
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most families haven’t been able to visit with loved ones inside the Anchorage Pioneer Home for months. COVID-19 has kept them out, but it’s also made them grateful for the Pioneer Home staff that have gone above and beyond to make sure families stay connected.

“We know there are people working incredibly long hours, way outside of what they normally do,” said David Karp, whose mother-in-law lives in the Anchorage Pioneer Home. “We really want a way to express our gratitude to the people inside who are taking care of our loved ones.”

To that end, Karp asked other families if they’d be willing to donate to do something special for the staff.

They quickly raised more than $2,000. The money was used for coffee cards and then a large banner on the front of the building that individual families could sign to say thanks. It’s a message that Pioneer Administrator Rich Saville said has been welcomed by the 180 people who work there.

“They’re able to appreciate what we are doing and support us with kindness and gestures like that,” Saville said. “It just means a ton, it really means a lot.”

On Thursday afternoon Karp expressed his gratitude in an even bigger way. He invited dozens of family members to form a human circle around the Pioneer Home. Socially distanced participants arrived, many with signs, to show support for loved ones and staff.

Then the holiday music started. For about 20 minutes, the people outside danced and waved to those inside the facility in an effort to bring a little cheer. And from the looks of the faces in the windows, it seemed to be working.

“The message for them is keep up the great work,” said Karp. “We are grateful for what you are doing and looking forward to thanking all of them in person sometime soon.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

