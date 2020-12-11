Advertisement

Governor announces budget proposal for the next fiscal year

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy has announced that checks from the state's oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months early, citing economic hardships related to the coronavirus.(Mark Thiessen | AP)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced his budget proposal for the next fiscal year at 2 p.m. Friday.

The governor was joined by Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, Neil Steininger, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Bryan Butcher, the CEO of the Alaska Housing Finance Corp.

This was the governor’s third budget proposal.

Dunleavy administration releases proposed fiscal year 2022 state budget

Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy and members of his administration are releasing the proposed State of Alaska fiscal year 2022 operating and capital budgets.

In February of 2019, the governor called for a full Permanent Fund dividend, redirecting some revenue from local governments to state coffers and deep cuts to bridge a $1.6 billion deficit. The Legislature rejected most of the governor’s cuts, but some reductions were made through vetoes.

For the current fiscal year, the governor proposed a mostly flat budget that spent heavily from savings. The Legislature approved a similar budget in March at the end of a session shortened by the coronavirus.

Dunleavy took to social media on Tuesday, saying that his budget proposal would “honor the promises” he made when running for governor. He said that he would continue “fighting for the PFD, capping spending, making government more efficient and accountable to the people,” and creating jobs.

The governor’s announcement on Friday will kick off the long process to pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

The Legislature, as the branch of government in charge of appropriating state revenue, can accept or reject any of the governor’s proposals. It will begin its work when it convenes in Juneau for the next legislative session on Jan. 21.

