Governor announces budget proposal for the next fiscal year

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced his budget proposal for the next fiscal year at 2 p.m. Friday.

The governor was joined by Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, Neil Steininger, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Bryan Butcher, the CEO of the Alaska Housing Finance Corp.

This was the governor’s third budget proposal.

Dunleavy administration releases proposed fiscal year 2022 state budget

In February of 2019, the governor called for a full Permanent Fund dividend, redirecting some revenue from local governments to state coffers and deep cuts to bridge a $1.6 billion deficit. The Legislature rejected most of the governor’s cuts, but some reductions were made through vetoes.

For the current fiscal year, the governor proposed a mostly flat budget that spent heavily from savings. The Legislature approved a similar budget in March at the end of a session shortened by the coronavirus.

Dunleavy took to social media on Tuesday, saying that his budget proposal would “honor the promises” he made when running for governor. He said that he would continue “fighting for the PFD, capping spending, making government more efficient and accountable to the people,” and creating jobs.

The governor’s announcement on Friday will kick off the long process to pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

The Legislature, as the branch of government in charge of appropriating state revenue, can accept or reject any of the governor’s proposals. It will begin its work when it convenes in Juneau for the next legislative session on Jan. 21.

