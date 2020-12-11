Advertisement

Insurance companies gear up for vaccine rollout

(Pfizer)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:18 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Health leaders in Alaska have announced the first rounds of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could get to Alaska as soon as next week. While the plan is rolled out, a lot of effort will be necessary from a lot of players, including the insurance companies.

On the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force’s homepage, it announced that they are working to ensure that no one in Alaska will have to pay for the vaccine. The page also says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that cost will not be an obstacle in receiving the vaccine.

Insurance companies, like Moda Health, have been working with the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for months getting ready to dish out the vaccine said Vice President of Strategic Market Development Jason Gootee.

“We’re preparing in Alaska for the first vaccines to arrive by mid-December, so coming up here soon,” Gootee said.

Gootee said Moda is adapting their model further to help individuals during this time. He said before recently, they were mostly engaged in workplace employee coverage. Now they are expanding to allow for individual enrollment. He said that was always the plan, pandemic or not, but the timing worked out well with the vaccine’s release.

Those who enroll with Moda won’t have a co-pay to get vaccinated, he said. Again, the state said no one needs to worry about paying for the vaccine.

For those who aren’t insured, the deadline for open-enrollment for individual plans on the affordable care marketplace ends on Dec. 15.

If one is uninsured at that time, they’ll have to wait for the next enrollment period. However, Gootee said if one was to suddenly lose coverage, after losing their job for example, they could do emergency enrollment with Moda.

He said Alaskans in the Municipality of Anchorage, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area are eligible for the individual plans.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Shawna Evon
‘She was a beautiful soul’: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

New treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients available in Alaska
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
Undated shot from Anchorage.
‘Don’t feel like it’s not your place’: Advocates encourage discussion, openness about suicide in prevention efforts
A sample being put into a bag to be processed for COVID-19 at ANMC.
How frequently should you get tested for COVID-19?