Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Shawna Evon
‘She was a beautiful soul’: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use fake packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties