Local small businesses get creative to keep up with holiday shopping demands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With municipal restrictions limiting the number of customers allowed into a retail storefront at one time, small businesses in Anchorage are missing out on the Christmas shopping crowds they have seen in the past.

Like many other local operations, the Spice and Tea Exchange of Anchorage has really ramped up online and mail orders — but with many of their regular restaurant partners doing less business, the shop has really leaned on local shoppers this December.

“We take about 30% of our revenue in during the holiday season, and we were really nervous going into this one,” said store owner Elizabeth Eldridge. “We didn’t know if everyone would order online — or — if there would be a huge ‘shop local push,’ but we were pleasantly surprised to see how many people came out for small business Saturday. we felt the love from our community that day.”

Things are definitely different in Eldridge’s shop this year, with the closure of the in-house tea bar. Regular cleanings take place between sales, a large Plexiglas panel now hangings in front of the spice-mixing station and the staff has sealed hundreds of jars of herbs and spices that line the walls.

The business’s tagline of “Come in and smell the spices” takes a less literal meaning as protocols being enforced to minimize any potential contamination, but according to Eldridge, customers have really appreciated the extra efforts from her crew.

“We have really felt that people still wanted to shop in store, as long as there’s a safe experience that we are able to offer them,” she said.

In Eagle River, the same story of adapting and overcoming is true for the Revive Home Market. Owner Jennifer Nottingham says community support has been overwhelming, even with the new orders in effect.

Because of the mandates, her store is now operating a check-in window where shoppers receive a buzzer, like the ones people may get while waiting for a table at a restaurant. This allows waiting customers to stay warm in their cars and it’s been a popular new addition.

“Last weekend we were super busy and we even had a few customers that waited 45 minutes in their cars, but they came in and were just very grateful and thankful for what we are doing,” Nottingham said.

Nottingham’s store has also moved its cash register and exit to allow customers to flow through the store more easily. On top of all the adjustments, Revive Home Market has still had to extend its holiday hours and offer by-appointment shopping to keep up with the demand.

“The holiday season is huge and it makes a big impact,” Nottingham told Alaska’s News Source. “Typically in Alaska, we are doing all sorts of craft shows and fairs. Schools and churches usually host them, but those are not able to happen for the most part ... We are so grateful to be a host and bridge for all of the local makers in our community.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.