Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Keeping the holidays bright

By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Be sure to stop by 1428 Wintergreen Street on your holiday lights tour to see a colorful display of lights and lots of inflatables.

For the holiday season, we will feature a Christmas light display somewhere around Anchorage. If you want your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips on our website.

We are also featuring an interactive light display map on our website so you can catch some of the best light displays in the city.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
The Alaska's News Source special, Seeking Justice, airs on Dec. 13, 2020.
Issue of missing, murdered Indigenous peoples only worsened by lack of data, advocates say
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident...
Anchorage Assembly passes $15.4 million relief package for businesses and individuals

Latest News

Wednesday's feature is 4011 Iona Circle in Anchorage.
Nights of Lights: Dancing lights in South Anchorage
Some Amazon boxes arrived for delivery.
Online shopping for the holidays? Here are some tips to keep presents a surprise
A colorful light display in Rodger's Park
Night of Lights: A colorful holiday wonderland
Check out the lights at 3201 Khyber Circle.
Nights of Lights: Multi-colored lights to highlight the holiday season