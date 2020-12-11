Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to remain anonymous just posted a $50,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Caitlyn Kaufman's murder. The reward total is now $65,000+. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9VEaIFVaQ4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.