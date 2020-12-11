Some Alaska Airlines guests will be able to skip the line upon arrival in Hawaii soon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking to get away this winter? Alaska Airlines is rolling out a new Hawaii pre-check program that will allow guests to avoid lines and bypassing the airport screening process after they arrive in Hawaii with an approved negative COVID-19 test. The program begins the week of Dec. 14.

“As guests start planning their 2021 travel to Hawaii, we’re focused on making the journey as safe, easy and hassle-free as possible,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines’ president, who flew to Honolulu on the first day of the pre-travel testing program to experience the arrival process first-hand. “We appreciate Hawaii’s partnership to help ensure our guests are well-informed and visit these beautiful islands responsibly, wearing a mask and following the state’s safety guidelines.”

Here’s how the program works. To be eligible you must complete the following steps:

Every adult traveler must have a Safe Travels profile

All flight details and lodging information have been added

Negative test results from a trusted testing partner have been uploaded as a PDF

A mandatory travel health questionnaire has been completed

Once the above requirements are met, the guest will be pre-cleared and will receive a wristband at check-in or at the departure gate indicating they’re good to go.

Alaska residents can actually take advantage of the program a few days earlier. Alaska Airlines says Anchorage to Maui pre-clearance begins Dec. 12.

Kauai will not be included in Hawaii’s Pre-Clear program due to the airlines’ suspended flights to the island.

For more information, you can visit Alaska Airline’s website.

