Advertisement

Some Alaska Airlines guests will be able to skip the line upon arrival in Hawaii soon

Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing...
Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:28 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking to get away this winter? Alaska Airlines is rolling out a new Hawaii pre-check program that will allow guests to avoid lines and bypassing the airport screening process after they arrive in Hawaii with an approved negative COVID-19 test. The program begins the week of Dec. 14.

“As guests start planning their 2021 travel to Hawaii, we’re focused on making the journey as safe, easy and hassle-free as possible,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines’ president, who flew to Honolulu on the first day of the pre-travel testing program to experience the arrival process first-hand. “We appreciate Hawaii’s partnership to help ensure our guests are well-informed and visit these beautiful islands responsibly, wearing a mask and following the state’s safety guidelines.”

Here’s how the program works. To be eligible you must complete the following steps:

Once the above requirements are met, the guest will be pre-cleared and will receive a wristband at check-in or at the departure gate indicating they’re good to go.

Alaska residents can actually take advantage of the program a few days earlier. Alaska Airlines says Anchorage to Maui pre-clearance begins Dec. 12.

Kauai will not be included in Hawaii’s Pre-Clear program due to the airlines’ suspended flights to the island.

For more information, you can visit Alaska Airline’s website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Shawna Evon
‘She was a beautiful soul’: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

Stores that sell products with CBD oil must register with the state.
Stores which sell products made from hemp, including CBD oil, must register with the state.
Relatives say hello to relatives and thank caregivers inside the Anchorage Pioneer Home.
Saying thanks to Pioneer Home workers
Insurance companies gear up for vaccine rollout
hockey
ASD pushes high school hockey season to the spring