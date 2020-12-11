Advertisement

State of Alaska joins 19 other states supporting Texas’ lawsuit that challenges presidential election results

Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska has joined 19 other states in supporting Texas’ challenge to presidential election results in the Supreme Court.

The Department of Law writes that the state of Alaska filed an amicus brief on Thursday. The Texas attorney general filed the lawsuit, seeking to overturn the results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that saw President-elect Joe Biden win the Nov. 3 election.

The New York Times writes that the attorneys general from those four states filed court documents, denouncing the attempts to overturn the presidential election results. At least 20 state attorneys general are in opposition to the Texas lawsuit.

Electors are set to meet on Dec. 14 to formally elect Biden as the next president of the United States.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said that the state of Alaska supports the effort to examine the results in those four states and wants an expedited decision from the Supreme Court. He said the decision to support the Texas’ attorney general’s case came down to election integrity.

“I agree with the attorney general that the integrity of this election is a critical bedrock principle of our republican form of government,” the governor said. “There are too many critical questions that need to be answered to give the American people confidence that their vote counts.”

The president’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement on Nov. 12, disputing allegations of widespread electoral fraud, saying that the 2020 election “was the most secure in American history.”

Several state Republican lawmakers have also signed on in support of the lawsuit, alleging that “unconstitutional actions, fraud, and other irregularities” had disenfranchised voters.

On Wednesday, the governor took to social media, saying that he and Ed Sniffen, the acting Alaska attorney general, had missed a deadline to file a brief in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the amicus brief was filed as several defendants allowed late briefs to be submitted.

“Signing onto cases such as this should never be taken lightly. While this case concerns election integrity, it also has an impact on state’s rights,” the governor said. “As Alaskans, we should all be careful about involving ourselves in the inner workings of other states. However, the issue of election integrity impacts all of us, and the question of free and fair elections must be answered in order for all Americans to have confidence in our system.”

