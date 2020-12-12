Anchorage COVID-19 transmission rate levels off after record highs in November

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipal Health officials said the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus appears to have leveled in Anchorage compared to the record highs in November, but the trend could quickly reverse if residents are not diligent.

At a briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Janet Johnston, an epidemiologist who works for the Anchorage Health Department, said keeping transmission rates down will depend on people’s behavior over the next few weeks, which is something that is likely to be challenging during the holidays.

“We want to spend time with family and friends and that’s still a very dangerous thing to do... We’ve got a lot of virus in the community, and the chance that there is going to be someone COVID positive is pretty high.”

Johnston said for now, mortalities are likely to continue, even if cases decline.

“Even if we have plateaued off on the cases, given how high the rates have been for the past four to six weeks, I think we are going to be seeing continued deaths because of COVID,” Johnston said. “And we just want to minimize that as much as possible.”

Municipal Officials also discussed another development: people who are getting sick long after they believed they had recovered from the virus. Public Health Nurse Jordan Loewe said some are COVID-19 patients who were released from the hospital, only to return weeks later. Others were never hospitalized but may feel even worse weeks later.

“They still having lingering symptoms that are worse than when they actually had it,” she said. “Some people are thinking, ‘oh I got COVID twice,’ which is usually not the case, it’s just lingering symptoms of their first infection.’'

Johnston noted that people who are hospitalized with lingering symptoms are not part of the official count of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized since they are no longer considered infectious and don’t require special care in a COVID unit.

One bright spot, according to Johnston, is the arrival of a vaccine that is projected to arrive in Alaska early next week.

“We should be getting that to health care workers very soon. That will help with some of the strain on the health care system because we will have fewer healthcare workers out... I’m just hoping that we can really be as vigilant as possible over the next few weeks and over the next month or two while we get that vaccine out to people. Because we are so close,” Johnston said. “And we don’t want people getting sick and dying between now and when we can get that vaccine to them.”

