Anchorage skier Rosie Brennan wins first career World Cup race in Switzerland

Alaska Pacific University skier Rosie Brennan.
Alaska Pacific University skier Rosie Brennan.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University cross-country skier Rosie Brennan won the 10-kilometer freestyle sprint at the FIS World Cup on Saturday in Davos, Switzerland. The first career World Cup victory came as a surprise to Brennan.

“I saw the line and didn’t see any ski tips in my peripheral and knew then that this was mine,” Brennan emailed on Saturday. “I have never considered myself a true sprinter and chose to race today to get prepped for tomorrow so this is completely shocking to me.”

The APU skier pointed to the second lap of the race as a turning point and said that’s where she was able to pass her competitors.

“I decided to just put the pedal down as early as I could manage,” Brennan wrote. “I was wobbling hard in the final stretch and could feel the others coming.”

With a World Cup victory on her resume, Brennan joins a shortlist of Americans to win at the international skiing event. This win also moves her to third overall in the World Cup standings. Dominant ski countries like Norway and Sweden opted out of this weekend’s races in Switzerland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a successful sprint race for other Alaska skiers as well with APU’s Hailey Swirlbul taking 18 and Hannah Halvorsen finishing in 38. In the men’s 15-kilometer race APU’s Logan Hanneman had his best World Cup finish in ninth, University of Alaska Anchorage’s J.C. Schoonmaker took 18 and Gus Schumacher had a career-best in 25. Tomorrow racing wraps in Switzerland with the women’s 10-kilometer individual start freestyle and men’s 15-kilometer individual start freestyle.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

