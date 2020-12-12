Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:29 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
Governor proposes budget with big PFDs, dividend formula change and a COVID-19 recovery bond package
Coronavirus
3 deaths, 621 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Friday
Brandon Irlmeier, Yeil Yúgoo, died the year Anchorage recorded its highest number of homicides...
Seeking Justice: ‘I love you, check in’
Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing...
Some Alaska Airlines guests will be able to skip the line upon arrival in Hawaii soon

Latest News

Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The home is lit up with a smiling snowman, dancing snowflakes and and a whole lot of other...
Nights of Lights: A smiling snowman and dancing snowflakes
Video Editor Peggy McCormack and Content Manager Kortnie Horazdovsky sewed 38 masks to donate...
End the Year With Cheer: Sewing masks for donation