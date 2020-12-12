APD investigates suspicious death in East Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating a death that happened on the 1200-block of Boston Street. APD received a call around 12:10 p.m. about an adult male who was dead inside a home.

The Crime Scene Team has been dispatched to the home to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death, according to APD.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

