DHSS reports 18 deaths and 533 new Covid-19 cases

527 residents and six nonresidents
(AP)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 18 deaths and 533 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Of the new cases, 527 were found in residents. There have now been a total of 40,497 cases in the state.

Eighteen deaths were reported, bringing the toll of those who have died with the virus to 176, which includes one nonresident.

There have been at least 883 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since cases were first reported in March. Currently, there are an additional 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Ten more patients have been hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Of the 128 currently hospitalized patients, 18 are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 32 available adult intensive care unit beds available in the state.

Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Alaska could see the arrival of the vaccine as early as this weekend.

There have been 1,133,418 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, though that does not reflect unique individual tests.

The new cases have been reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 224
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 34
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 25
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 69
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 62
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 13
  • Haines Borough:
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 4
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 3
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 61
  • Bristol Bay Plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 17

