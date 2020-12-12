Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
Shawna Evon
Seeking Justice: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

Video Editor Peggy McCormack and Content Manager Kortnie Horazdovsky sewed 38 masks to donate...
End the Year With Cheer: Sewing masks for donation
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Proposed water utility rate hike delayed to help customers impacted by COVID-19