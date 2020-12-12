Murkowski weighs in on coronavirus vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski released the following statement on the FDA authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine:

“The FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine to combat COVID-19, meaning administration of the first doses for frontline health workers and long-term care facility residents in Alaska could begin as soon as next week. This is a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic,” said Senator Murkowski. “In the midst of the holiday season, adhering to the changes that COVID-19 requires of us is increasingly difficult. But, as the rollout of a nationwide vaccine distribution plan begins, it is as important as ever that all Alaskans—all Americans—continue to follow public health guidelines, including social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks, and washing your hands. Today’s announcement is good progress, but this is just the first step in a long journey back to ‘normal’. As we navigate this phase of recovery, the best gift we can give each other is to continue our efforts to protect the health and safety of ourselves and others.”

Pfizer’s 35,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in shipping containers on cargo and commercial flights as soon as next week.

