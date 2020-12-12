Nights of Lights: A smiling snowman and dancing snowflakes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this Friday evening, we hope to bring a little extra light to your life with a holiday display in the Russian Jack Park area.

The home at 5237 E. 22nd Ave. is lit up with a smiling snowman, dancing snowflakes and a whole lot of other lights.

The couple that lives in the home off of said Christmas is a magical time, and they love coming home after a long day to be greeted by these lights.

We are featuring light displays near Anchorage this month. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.