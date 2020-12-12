Proposed water utility rate hike delayed to help customers impacted by COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A proposed Anchorage Waster and Waste Utility rate increase will not take effect until April of next year in order to help people who are being financially impacted by COVID-19, according to the utility.

The 4.8% across-the-board rate increase is due to upgrades and increased operational and maintenance expenses, according to AWWU.

The utility says the rate increase includes a 2% bump for single-family residential customers or about $1.09 a month and an 8% bump for wastewater costing single-family residential customers $3.85 a month.

The Anchorage Assembly approved the proposed increase at their Dec. 8 meeting, but it is still subject to approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. Sandy Baker of AWWU says the proposal will be submitted to RCA after the first of the year. There will then be a 30-day public comment period.

AWWU says studies suggested a higher rate increase but they are proposing a lower hike to help customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.