Advertisement

Proposed water utility rate hike delayed to help customers impacted by COVID-19

(KTUU)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A proposed Anchorage Waster and Waste Utility rate increase will not take effect until April of next year in order to help people who are being financially impacted by COVID-19, according to the utility.

The 4.8% across-the-board rate increase is due to upgrades and increased operational and maintenance expenses, according to AWWU.

The utility says the rate increase includes a 2% bump for single-family residential customers or about $1.09 a month and an 8% bump for wastewater costing single-family residential customers $3.85 a month.

The Anchorage Assembly approved the proposed increase at their Dec. 8 meeting, but it is still subject to approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. Sandy Baker of AWWU says the proposal will be submitted to RCA after the first of the year. There will then be a 30-day public comment period.

AWWU says studies suggested a higher rate increase but they are proposing a lower hike to help customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor plans on issuing another Alaska COVID-19 emergency declaration
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
Shawna Evon
Seeking Justice: 12-year-old Shawna Evon’s murder remains unsolved nearly three decades later
COVID-19 test.
5 deaths, 626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Dustin Darden, 37, refused to leave the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Dec. 8, 2020, after an...
Former legislative candidate charged with trespassing after outburst at Anchorage Assembly meeting

Latest News

Video Editor Peggy McCormack and Content Manager Kortnie Horazdovsky sewed 38 masks to donate...
End the Year With Cheer: Sewing masks for donation
Marvin Hadenfeldt lifts spirits at Gladys Wood Elementary in Anchorage with popular song parodies
The marvelous Mr. Marv is making music to help keep Anchorage shools connected
Anchorage nonprofits, shelters asking for public’s help this holiday season
Westchester Lagoon Ice Skating Area
Winter recreation off to a strong start across Southcentral, Interior Alaska