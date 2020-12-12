Advertisement

Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam

A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.(Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:44 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists researching biodiversity in the jungles of Vietnam stumbled upon an undiscovered species: an iridescent snake.

Its scales change from shades of blues and greens in the light.

The snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.

The group says this species could carry vital information about snake evolution.

Scientists brought the specimen to the Smithsonian where they sampled and sequenced the snake’s DNA. It will soon be sent back to Vietnam.

Researchers from the Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology published their findings in the journal Copeia on Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
Governor proposes budget with big PFDs, dividend formula change and a COVID-19 recovery bond package
Coronavirus
3 deaths, 621 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Friday
Brandon Irlmeier, Yeil Yúgoo, died the year Anchorage recorded its highest number of homicides...
Seeking Justice: ‘I love you, check in’
Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing...
Some Alaska Airlines guests will be able to skip the line upon arrival in Hawaii soon

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway