Seeking Justice: A special report on missing and murdered Indigenous peoples in Alaska

Seeking Justice premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.
Seeking Justice premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.(KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This weekend, Alaska’s News Source is airing a special report on missing and murdered Indigenous peoples in Alaska.

We’ll introduce you to families who have lost loved ones and host a panel discussion with experts to take up some of the challenges in addressing this critical issue.

Watch on Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and join the discussion online using #seekingjusticeak.

