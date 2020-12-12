Advertisement

Some restaurants are starting in-house delivery services during Anchorage’s second hunker down

The tables are empty inside Chicken Shack as Anchorage is several days into its second 'Hunker Down' barring dine-in services. Owner Shana Whitlock said she's launched an in-house delivery service to help keep a skeleton staff employed.(Alaska's News Source)
By Daniella Rivera
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside Namaste Shangri-La Friday, the dining room tables were empty. There were no seated guests to smell what was cooking in the kitchen.

“Obviously it’s our chicken tikka masala, that’s like, we sell a lot with garlic naan,” said owner Deepak Jadit, when asked about the restaurant’s most popular dish.

Like so many have been forced to do in 2020, Jadit and his employees are adapting. Two weeks ago, they started offering delivery services.

“By myself, when I can make it, and I have one driver,” he said. Business has been better, but Jadit said the delivery option helps. And he believes it better protects his staff from the coronavirus.

“It’s better to run slowly like this,” he said.

At Chicken Shack, more empty tables, but delivery is helping to keep the lights on and staff members employed.

“We’ve been working a skeleton crew since March, when everything went down,” said chef and owner Shana Whitlock.

Whitlock said she only had to layoff staff once during the pandemic, and during Anchorage’s second hunker down barring dine-in services, they’ve started their own delivery service.

Previously, they had only partnered with third-party apps like DoorDash and Grubhub, which they’re still working with.

“I don’t want to bash either of the third party apps, but of course, economically, it makes better sense for us to deliver from in-house than to give 30 percent, which is typically what they take, which just employs the staff, while delivery in-house leaves some revenue left at the end of the day to feed the restaurant,” she explained.

Whitlock said ordering food deliveries directly from restaurants that are now offering their own delivery service helps to make ever delivery dollar count.

“Calling directly to the restaurant will absolutely help your local restaurants,” she said. “It keeps the staff employed and it keeps the money at the restaurant.”

Chicken Shack is delivering to certain zip codes listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Posted by Chicken Shack on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Namaste Shangri-La delivers to Anchorage residents.

Namaste Shangri-La is popular already! Now we are getting popular on delivery too. Call us @ 907 569 3000, place your order for delivery. We are ready to deliver your favorite dish to your door.

Posted by Namaste Shangri-La, LLC on Monday, November 23, 2020

Just this week, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse also announced a new in-house delivery service.

Friends, we have news! On Wednesday, December 9 we are starting a 10-day trial run of our own IN-HOUSE DELIVERY...

Posted by South Restaurant + Coffeehouse on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

