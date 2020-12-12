The marvelous Mr. Marv is making music to help keep Anchorage shools connected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soon after the Anchorage School District announced last March that it would be extending spring break due to COVID-19, Marvin Hadenfeldt, a special education resource teacher’s assistant at Gladys Wood Elementary, heard a popular song on the radio.

“The Willie Nelson song,” Hadenfeldt said. “‘On the Road Again,’ was on the radio and I thought hey, I could change that song easy and change it to, ‘I Want to be Back in School Again.’”

That is exactly what Hadenfeldt did. Mr. Marv, as he is known at school, is no stranger to music.

“I’ve been playing since college days, I learned guitar in college,” Hadenfeldt said. “So yeah, it’s been a while, I was playing in a 50s band in college days and all that too.”

The idea behind the song parodies was to lift people’s spirits during these hard times of COVID-19.

“Yeah just to have fun during this time and to keep your spirits up, give a little smile,” Hadenfeldt said. “We got the lemons, we’re going to make lemonade.”

His songs have been a big hit. So much so, that he now has 26 songs in the Gladys Wood arsenal which include a variety of titles from, “Recess on the Wall,” “Happy Together,” “Hunkered Down” and “Quarantine.”

“Just super positive and helpful,” Gladys Wood Elementary Principal Nick Straw said. “As he’s produced more and they’ve come out I’ve even used them for staff meetings leading off, again, just to completely calm everybody and reminds them why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Hadenfeldt is having so much fun with the songs that he doesn’t anticipate stopping anytime soon.

“No I just kept doing it, I’m having a blast,” Hadenfeldt said. “One of these days I thinking they are going to come to me and say, ‘Hey, enough is enough,’ but no, it’s been good and a lot of fun too.”

With no concrete return set for a return back to classrooms in the Anchorage School District, Hadenfeldt’s songs are a welcome addition to the school’s Facebook page.

“Just to remind not only us as a staff but the students who it was shared with that we’re still here and we’re still doing the best we can with what we have been given,” Straw said. “Again, just to keep people connected and looking at the brighter side of things.”

