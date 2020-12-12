Advertisement

UAF will not compete in hockey, basketball seasons this year

UAF has decided to play their home games this year at the Patty Ice Arena on campus.
UAF has decided to play their home games this year at the Patty Ice Arena on campus.(Jordan Rodenberger (KTVF))
By Kortnie Horazdovsky and Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The door was open to playing sports this winter a month ago for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but that is not the case anymore as the school announced on Friday it would opt of hockey and basketball seasons this winter.

The Friday announcement came as administrators wanted to give student-athletes notice before they headed home for the holidays if any other accommodations needed to be made. Both the Div. I hockey team and the Div. II men’s and women’s basketball teams were to have either postponed or abbreviated seasons.

Athletes affected by this decision will not lose scholarships or their eligibility. During a media availability shortly after the announcement Friday afternoon, UAF Chancellor Dan White and UAF Athletic Director Keith Champagne said they are committed to the school’s hockey and basketball programs long term.

They added that lower-risk, non-contact sports like riflery, swimming and cross-country skiing would be able to complete their seasons. Earlier this year the University of Alaska Anchorage announced it would not compete in any indoor sports, but outdoor sports like skiing would be able to compete.

White said the Great Northwest Athletic Conference will meet in January to discuss the upcoming volleyball season slated for this spring.

