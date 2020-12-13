Alaska historian and UAF Professor Emeritus Terrence Cole passes away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska historian Dr. Terrence Cole has passed away. The University of Alaska Fairbanks is paying tribute to the long time professor after teaching at the university for three decades.

“It would be difficult to overstate Dr. Cole’s contributions to UAF and to the public understanding of Alaska’s history. In his three decades as a professor at UAF, scores of students benefited from his enthusiastic approach to teaching. He was a champion for history education, not just in college, but also in middle and high school through his work with the National History Day program. His books have guided countless readers through the stories of Alaska’s statehood, the founding of Fairbanks and the establishment of the university. His work and presence have left an indelible mark at UAF and he will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” Chancellor Dan White, University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor.

Cole was chosen twice as Outstanding Teacher of the Year during his tenure at UAF. He’s also received several awards including the Emil Usibelli Teaching Award, the Edith Bullock Service Award and the governor’s Distinguished Service to the Humanities Award.

