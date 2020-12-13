DHSS reports 649 new COVID-19 cases for the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 649 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Of the new cases, 640 were found in residents. There have now been a total of 41,143 cases in the state.

No new deaths were reported, the death toll is at 176 which includes one nonresident.

There have been at least 886 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since cases were first reported in March. Currently, there are an additional 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Nine more patients have been hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Of the 122 currently hospitalized patients, 15 are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 36 available adult intensive care unit beds available in the state.

Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Alaska could see the arrival of the vaccine as early as this weekend.

There have been 1,143,098 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, though that does not reflect unique individual tests.

The new cases have been reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 300

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 48

Kodiak Island Borough: 34

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Denali Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 116

Nome Census Area: 3

North Slope Borough: 17

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 8

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 5

Skagway Municipality: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 27

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 22

Unknown: 1

