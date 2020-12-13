End the Year with Cheer: Donating cans to the PJMS can drive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All season long our newsroom has been pushing each other to end the year with cheer, by giving back to the community.

When I heard about this challenge I couldn’t help but think about my stepdad’s school, he is the principal of Palmer Junior High School. It seems like every month his students and staff are doing something to give back to the community. In the process teaching the kids how important it is to help those less fortunate.

Their latest endeavor, a canned food drive collecting cans to donate to the local food bank. I decided that I was going to donate a couple of bags of cans to help with their totals. As soon as I walked into the classroom I was overtaken by the happiness the kids were showing over the number of cans they had accumulated.

The teacher of the class I was visiting, Ms. Klapperich said, “This is a highlight of our year. We want to get students involved in giving back to the community.”

They had collected tables and tables of cans by the time I showed up, and they must have been in the giving spirit because they even sent me off with a little present of my own.

Although all of the kids were wearing masks the smiles underneath were infectious, showing that even though they are “Mini-Moose” in Palmer they have huge hearts.

Our End the Year with Cheer challenge extends outside of our newsroom, We’d love to see how you’re bringing smiles to others this time of year, so send us your stories, pictures, and videos and we’ll broadcast those throughout the month as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.